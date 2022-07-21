Peele skewers modern obsessions with 'Nope' film, theme park attraction

"Nope," Jordan Peele's latest withering horror-satire about our modern obsession with attention and spectacle, lands in movie theaters, and at a fittingly Instagram-friendly Los Angeles theme park attraction, this Friday.

The Oscar-winning writer-director, who is widely credited with elevating and revitalising the horror genre with "Get Out" and "Us", re-teams with Daniel Kaluuya, who plays OJ, a horse trainer spooked by otherworldly phenomena in the skies above his California ranch.

OJ and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) must juggle their fear of the mysterious and potentially dangerous UFO activity with their desire to achieve fame and wealth by capturing it on camera.