Pedro Pascal, Ethan Hawke 'queer Western' to premiere at Cannes

Spanish director Pedro Almodovar will present his new short film, "a queer Western" starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, at the Cannes Film Festival in May, organisers confirmed Tuesday.

‘Strange Way of Life’ is a 30-minute film featuring Pascal, who has become a global icon since starring in the TV show ‘The Last of Us’, as a gunslinger who meets up with a sheriff (Hawke) he knew 25 years earlier.