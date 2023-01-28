'Everything Everywhere' resonates with a diversity of audiences

When ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was released in March 2022, co-director Daniel Kwan wasn't sure if audiences would connect with the film and its multiverse premise, but they did.

"We tried to make a movie that everyone can relate with, but we thought we'd fail," said Kwan, who worked with co-creator Daniel Scheinert. "But it turns out we didn't, like literally everybody has something they can relate with."

It appears Hollywood can relate too. The A24 film garnered more Oscars nominations this week than any other film and is headed back to 1,400 theaters nationwide on Friday after earning 104.1 million globally.