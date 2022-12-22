James Cameron reveals he has already shot scenes for future 'Avatar' sequels

The filmmaker stated that he did so to avoid having the younger cast members age-out, bringing up Netflix's 'Stranger Things' as an example of the problem of time marching on.

"Otherwise, you get-and I love Stranger Things-but you get the Stranger Things effect, where they're supposed to still be in high school [but] they look like they're 27," Cameron said.

He continued, "You know, I love the show. It’s okay, we'll suspend disbelief. We like the characters. But, you know."