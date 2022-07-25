Yep, 'Nope' rules at box office

"This is an excellent opening for an original horror movie," said analyst David A Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

The film, which stars Daniel Kaluuya, who stole the show in "Get Out", managed to bump ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to second spot after the superhero blockbuster spent two weeks at number one.

The action comedy starring a muscle-clad, self-parodying Chris Hemsworth as the space viking who finds himself pining for his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), pulled in USD 22.1 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period, for a worldwide cumulative total of USD 276 million.