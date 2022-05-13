‘Moshari’ wins Atlanta Film Festival Jury Award

Bangladeshi filmmaker Nuhash Humayun’s horror short film ‘Moshari’ won the Jury Award for Best Narrative Short at the Atlanta Film Festival (ALTFF) 2022. ATLFF is one of the Academy Award-qualifying festivals in all three short film categories.

Nuhash confirmed this on his verified Facebook page on Thursday night.

“MOSHARI is now OSCAR QUALIFYING! Our Bangladeshi horror film just won the Atlanta Film Festival Jury Prize for Best Narrative Short, an Oscar Qualifying Award. Thank you to my incredible team, my family, and my industry colleagues in Bangladesh and beyond for being part of this journey,” Nuhash wrote.