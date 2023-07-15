‘Oppenheimer’ New York red carpet cancelled amid SAG AFTRA strike

“In support of the ongoing SAG strike, the filmmakers of Oppenheimer will not be proceeding with the NY premiere as originally planned and will instead screen the movie to celebrate the crew and craftspeople who contributed to making this landmark film,” Universal said in a statement.

The strike began at midnight on Friday, with actors taking to the picket line that morning.

According to the guidelines, the union’s 160,000 affected members are prohibited from all principal on-camera and off-camera work, such as voice-acting and narration, as well as participating in promotional activity including premieres, interviews, festivals, FYC events, award shows and podcasts, as per The Hollywood Reporter.