'The Way of Water' surges past global $2bn mark

That makes the Disney/20thCentury film only the sixth movie ever to surpass the $2 billion mark (not adjusted for inflation), though it still trails the all-time leader, the original "Avatar," by $1.5 billion.
Showing considerable buoyance after five weeks out, Universal's family-friendly ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ rose one spot from last weekend to place second, at $11.5 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
Down one spot was scary-doll thriller "M3GAN" from Universal and Blumhouse Productions, at $9.8 million. The film's title doll, created as a companion to a young orphan, gradually takes on a creepy life of her own.
In fourth spot was Sony's new release ‘Missing’, at $9.3 million. Storm Reid stars as a teenager desperate to find her mother (Nia Long) after she disappears during a vacation in Colombia.
David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research called that opening "impressive" for a crime thriller, adding, "The reviews are excellent."
And in fifth, down one spot from last weekend, was Sony's feel-good "A Man Called Otto," at $9 million. Tom Hanks plays the title curmudgeon, a character based on popular Swedish novel ‘A Man Called Ove’.
Rounding out the top 10 were, ‘Plane’ ($5.3 million), ‘House Party’ ($1.8 million), ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ ($1.5 million), ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ ($1.4 million), ‘The Whale’ ($1.3 million).