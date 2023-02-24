New 'Lord of the Rings' films announced by Warner Bros

"Today, I'm thrilled to announce that Mike and Pam signed a deal to make multiple Lord of the Rings movies," he said.

"'Lord of the Rings' is one of the most iconic storytelling franchises of all time, and we're so excited. Stay tuned for more to come on this front."

Zaslav did not provide further details, but Jackson said in a statement to AFP that he and his collaborators have been kept "in the loop every step of the way."

"We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward," Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens said.