Aditi Rao Hydari grabs eyeballs on red carpet in monochrome gown

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has been dishing out fashion goals like a diva at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

On Thursday, she walked the iconic red carpet in a stunning black and white gown. She tied her hair in a neat bun and kept her makeup simple.

The 'Heeramandi' star attended the screening of L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) directed by Gilles Lellouche on Thursday. Aditi represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Fans have been going gaga over her red carpet look. "Absolute diva," a social media user commented on Instagram. "All eyes on her," another one wrote.