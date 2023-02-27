'Larger than life': Indian film-maker Rajamouli shoots for Oscar fame

Indian director SS Rajamouli's films are all-singing, all-dancing spectacles -- and he is now a favourite to secure the first ever Oscar for an all-Indian film.

His three-hour extravaganza ‘RRR’ is a fictionalised story of two colonial-era revolutionaries, filled with large-scale, visual effects-laden action sequences and musical numbers.

It has smashed box offices in India, wowed audiences from the United States to Japan, and is a front runner for the Best Original Song award at next month's Oscars, having already beaten out Taylor Swift and Rihanna for the same prize at the Golden Globes.

"When I'm going to a movie, I would like to see larger-than-life characters, larger-than-life situations, larger-than-life drama," Rajamouli told AFP.

"And that's what I like to make," he said at his office in the southern city of Hyderabad.

"Nothing holds the heroes back in delivering their action sequences."

A word-of-mouth hit that has seen moviegoers dancing in cinema aisles, Telugu-language "RRR" has become one of the highest-grossing Indian movies ever.

It has also introduced the country's lesser-known but prolific southern cinema industry to a worldwide audience.