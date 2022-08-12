Anne Heche "not expected to survive"

Anne Heche is in critical condition after a fiery car crash last week, and may not survive, said a representative of the actor's family and friends.

The kin of the 53-year-old actor had been hoping for a miracle following her horrific car crash on 5 August, which has not happened so far.

Hence, her closest ones are making the difficult decision to take her off the life support system after she was pronounced brain dead by the doctors after her accident.

The Emmy winner is being put on a ventilator until the doctors are able to determine if the fatal car crash left any of her organs damaged, an online news site reported.