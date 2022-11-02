On 57th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his ‘signature pose’

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday is no less than any festival. Every year, several fans gather outside his home to catch a glimpse of King Khan of Bollywood. Fans continued their ritual this year as well.

On the occasion of SRK’s 57th birthday on Wednesday, the superstar came outside his bungalow to greet his fans. In the video, SRK was seen waving to his fans, who were standing below, cheering at the sight of the superstar. He was also accompanied by his 9-year-old son AbRam, who stood on the balcony waving at the crowd below.