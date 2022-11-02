On 57th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his ‘signature pose’

While the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor wore a simple black t-shirt with a pair of blue jeans, AbRam sported a white t-shirt and shorts.
‘King of Romance’ also did his signature pose by spreading his arms.
He also took a selfie with his fans from the balcony.
Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, huge posters of SRK along with them.
SRK’s charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like ‘Baazigar’, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Veer Zara’, and many more.
Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Pathaan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on 25 January, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’ opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on 2 June, 2023, in his kitty.