'This is, weirdly, it': Steve Martin announces retirement

However, he will not be showing up for much longer, as he says he will retire when 'Only Murders in the Building' ends on Hulu. The show was recently renewed for a third season.
"When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it," Martin said.
He has made several cameos on 'Saturday Night Live', the show that made him a star and has also been a special guest on 19 occasions and hosted 15 times.
While he may not be working for much longer, Martin is clearly at the top of his game. He is currently nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series at the Emmys for his role as Charles Haden-Savage on his Hulu hit show, as per media reports.