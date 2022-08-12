'This is, weirdly, it': Steve Martin announces retirement

Hollywood legend Steve Martin is ready to embark on a new journey as the veteran actor has announced his retirement, according to reports.

Martin has been an Emmy and Grammy Award winner for his extensive work, which includes writing, acting, music, comedy and producing.

During his late 60s, two things happened for Martin, he became a father and he saw a resurgence in his career. While speaking to a media outlet, Martin said, "There's a time in your career when people are dying to see you...Now is the time in my career when I'm the one who's got to show up."