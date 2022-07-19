Brad Pitt says retirement still a long way off

Brad Pitt scotched talk of imminent retirement as he travelled to Paris for the premiere of his Jackie Chan-inspired action caper ‘Bullet Train’.

The 58-year-old had worried fans that his acting days may be numbered after a GQ interview last month in which he said he was in the "last semester" of his career.

But Pitt told AFP, “I'm not getting out by any means. It seems that might have been taken as a statement of retirement. That's not what I was saying.”