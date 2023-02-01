Baldwin charged for ‘reckless acts’ leading to ‘Rust’ shooting

The “30 Rock” actor has denied responsibility for the shooting inside a movie-set church, saying Hutchins directed him to point the gun at the camera, he cocked the revolver but never pulled the trigger.

Baldwin said live ammunition should never have been allowed on the set and it was the job of Gutierrez-Reed and first assistant director Dave Halls to ensure the gun was unloaded, a position supported by many actors and the SAG-AFTRA union.

Videos from inside the church prior to the shooting show Baldwin with his finger on the trigger, Shilling said.

An FBI forensic test of the revolver found it “functioned normally” and would not fire without the trigger being pulled.

The prosecution used Baldwin’s comments to media against him, saying the investigation showed he deviated from firearm safety protocols that he laid out in television interviews.

“Baldwin would have been better served not making public statements about these incidents,” said Kate Mangels, an attorney with entertainment law firm Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley.

Still, prosecutors could face long odds convincing a jury Baldwin is criminally liable as he was assured the gun was not loaded and it will be difficult to blame him for all the movie’s alleged safety failures, legal analysts said

No other “Rust” producer has been charged.