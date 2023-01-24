'Rust' to be completed with Baldwin in lead role, lawyer says

Western movie ‘Rust’ will continue filming with Alec Baldwin in the lead role, a lawyer for the production said Monday, days after prosecutors said they would charge the actor in the fatal shooting of the movie's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin will continue to play grandfather Harland Rust while Joel Souza will return as ‘Rust’ director following his wounding in the October 2021 shooting, said Melina Spadone, an attorney for Rust Movie Productions.