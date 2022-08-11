Vijay Varma quotes his Mom’s reaction to ‘Darlings’

A few days ago, Vijay took a stroll down memory lane and shared BTS pictures with his co-stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and director Jasmeet K. Reen on his Instagram handle.
Alongside the pictures, he penned a sweet note for all of them for making him learn important aspects of acting.
“Darlings is made with a lot of love and efforts of some of the most incredible creative minds and stalwarts. I was surrounded by people I learn from and aspire from. The best team one can ask for. Here’s the proof,” he wrote.
Vijay also shared a picture with the film’s co-producer none other than Shah Rukh Khan.
Helmed by debutant Jasmeet K Reen, “Darlings” is a dark comedy centred around the marriage of Alia and Vijay. The story is a powerful take on domestic abuse and revolves around Alia Bhatt’s retaliation after facing abuse at the hands of her husband Humza (Vijay).
In the upcoming months, Vijay, who has previously worked in ‘She’ and ‘Gully Boy’, will be seen in ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan, ‘Dahaad’ with Sonakshi Sinha, ‘Mirzapur 3’ and Sumit Saxena’s untitled project.