Vijay Varma quotes his Mom’s reaction to ‘Darlings’

Actor Vijay Varma is currently enjoying success as he has been bombarded with praises ever since his latest film “Darlings” was unveiled on Netflix.

The actor played the role of Hamza, a character who is both an alcoholic and an abusive spouse. He is getting a tonne of appreciation from the audience despite playing a bad guy because of his excellent performance. While the actor took on a dark role, he opened up about his parent’s reaction to the film.

Vijay said, “I am getting all kinds of reactions after the release of Darlings; some are saying we hate Hamza, some are praising my performing skills...but the funniest has been my mom. She watched the film and called me in panic. She was worried that no one would marry her son now (laughs). I get where she was coming from but I had such a good laugh after hearing her reaction. I had to calm her down and assure her that this won’t happen. Secretly, I am also hoping it doesn’t.”