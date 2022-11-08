Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for a third time, organisers said Monday, as Hollywood's biggest award show tries to leave behind the controversy still swirling around its most recent edition.

Kimmel is seen by the industry as a safe pair of hands for the 95th Academy Awards, after the last Oscars in March this year featured a shocking moment in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock live on stage.

"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," said Kimmel in a statement.