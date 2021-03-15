Billie Eilish wins Record of the Year Grammy

Billie Eilish on Sunday snagged the Grammy for Record of the Year for the second straight time, a major feat for the 19-year-old who swept all four top categories at last year’s ceremony.

This time, the edgy pop sensation bested a crowded field including the night’s big stars Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce, along with Dua Lipa, Post Malone and Doja Cat, to win the prize honoring the year’s best overall song for her hit “Everything I Wanted.”

In 2020, the teenage phenom cemented her place as an establishment leader, posting a banner Grammy night by sweeping prizes for Album, Record and Song of the Year, plus Best New Artist—the first woman and youngest artist to do so.

“Everything I Wanted” is a gauzy ode to the struggles of stardom that touches on the teenage angst over feelings of inadequacy, imposter syndrome and concerns about fitting in.