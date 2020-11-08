Concerts tune in to the ‘new normal’

Concerts have begun in the ‘new normal’ during coronavirus, though these are taking place indoors. Both solo artistes and bands are performing. Band Chirkut will be performing at four concerts this month. And Nemesis performed at another concert.

Artistes are usually busy with concerts from the beginning of the winter. Some hardly get time to breathe due to the hectic winter schedules. This continues for a few months. Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country at the beginning of this, artistes have been confined to their homes. They have been busy again after tackling the first wave of the coronavirus.