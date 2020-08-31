Custom masks, coronavirus and Black lives dominate VMA show

In the fan-voted show, Gaga and Grande took home VMAs for song of the year and best collaboration for “Rain On Me.” The show also recognized essential workers at the frontlines of the outbreak, and handed out trophies to Grande and Justin Bieber for the best performances recorded during the pandemic that has shut down live music shows since mid-March. America’s national reckoning over systemic racism was also on the minds of performers and presenters after months of street protests over the deaths of Black people at the hands of police. “It’s our time to be the change we want to see,” said Palmer.

“We need to come together, and music has that power.” The Weeknd, accepting the trophy for best R&B song for “Blinding Lights”, said he was not in the mood for partying. “It’s really hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment, so I’m just going to say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor,â€ he said, referring to the recent police shootings of Blake and Taylor. K-Pop sensation BTS made their debut performance at the VMAs, singing their new single “Dynamite,” and the seven member boy band won two early awards for best pop group and best K-pop artist.