Indian Ocean pay tribute to COVID heroes in new anthem

The rock band Indian Ocean has paid tribute to COVID-19 heroes through the anthem of upcoming TV show, Bharat Ke Mahaveer.

With lyrics, “Manzilain humse khud aaj kehne lageen, dil mein hai hausla, jeetegi zindagi”, the anthem video features some of India’s COVID-19 heroes along with hosts Dia Mirza and Sonu Sood. The anthem was launched on the United Nations’ 75th anniversary on Saturday.

“We believe that it is important to bring out the positive stories amidst the prevailing negativity. That is precisely why we associated with ‘Bharat Ke Mahaveer’ to create the anthem. It highlights the message that if we all come together, with good intentions and our collective efforts, we can and we will overcome this difficult situation,” the band said in a joint statement.