Kanye West finally releases his new studio album ‘Donda’

After five weeks, four official public listening sessions and after much of speculation from the media, Kanye West finally released his ‘Donda’ album to streaming services on Sunday morning.

It is unclear when the album was actually posted, but according to Variety, a press release from West’s label, Def Jam, arrived at around 8:15 am ET. The album’s arrival time coincides thematically with West’s church-like ‘Sunday Service’ performances from recent years. The album which is nearly two hours long in its released version has changed dramatically over the course of the listening events. One in Las Vegas, two in Atlanta on 23 July and 6 August, and last Thursday in Chicago, with drastically different running orders and song selections and featured vocalists.