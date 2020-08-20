Mariah Carey to unveil new album in October

Singer Mariah Carey has good news for her fans. She will release a new album titled The Rarities on 2 October.

Carey took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a black and white photo that seems to be her upcoming album’s artwork.

Dedicating it to her fans she captioned the image: “?This one is for you, my fans. It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you, THE RARITIES album is out 2 October.”