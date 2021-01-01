Nancy sues Asif in defamation case

Renowned playback singer Nazmun Munira Nancy has filed a defamation case against noted singer Asif Akbar.

Asif confirmed the matter to the Prothom Alo on Friday. However, he could not confirm the reason behind this case.

"I know nothing in this regard. I just heard singer Nancy has filed a case against me. I will handle it after receiving details", Asif said.

On Thursday, Asif wrote in Facebook that, "The court summoned me on the last day of the year. A renowned female singer filed a case against me. I am yet to receive the copy of the case. I will have to face this case in the Mymensingh court."

Nancy was not available for comment.

