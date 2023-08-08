Born in New York's Bronx before dominating the globe, hip hop turns 50

A genre, a culture and a lifestyle all at once: hip hop has traveled from the block party to the billionaire's club, soundtracked protest and celebration, and asserted seismic influence over the course of pop.

The reigning music style evolved in rapid, anarchic ways, rocking the industry establishment that long resisted its power, and fully embodying the culture of youth even as the genre grew up.

This year hip hop turns 50, an anniversary that's offered its elders, its fans and the city that birthed it a milepost to reflect on its cultural weight.

The exact birthday is difficult to isolate, but the general consensus of musicologists and insiders is that on 11 August, 1973 hip hop's rumblings came to a head in New York.