R Kelly found guilty of all charges in sex trafficking trial

Singer-songwriter R. Kelly has been found guilty on all nine counts in his sex trafficking case.

As per Variety, the singer was found guilty of leading a decades-long scheme to recruit women and underage girls for sex in New York on Monday, with the jury declaring him guilty of all nine counts of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges against him. The jury, consisting of seven men and five women, convicted Kelly of racketeering and eight violations of an anti-sex trafficking law after nine hours of deliberations in federal court in Brooklyn.