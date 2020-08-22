Singer SI Tutul tests positive for COVID-19

Prothom Alo English Desk
SI Tutul
SI Tutul UNB

Popular singer-composer SI Tutul has tested positive for COVID-19, reports UNB.

From his official Facebook page, Tutul posted on Friday that he took the test three days ago. The test result came out positive, and he is in isolation at his own residence.

"I don't know if I will pass this test from the Almighty. I am very much indebted to every one of you. Please pray for me, and pardon my mistakes. Every time, I pray for everyone in my prayers. Please stay safe and stay well. May the Almighty pardon us and keep us safe," Tutul wrote from his official page on Friday.

Starting his career as one of the founding members of iconic Bangladeshi rock band LRB, Tutul is a well-respected musician who has made a name for himself doing film and television scores also. He has composed and sung more than 500 film playbacks and drama songs.

His popular songs include 'Keu Prem Kore', 'Jay Din, Jay Ekaki', 'Jay Ki Chhera Buk er Panjor', 'Dhrubotara', 'Ekla Ekla Lage' and so on.

Tutul is also the front man of his band 'Dhrubotara', formerly known as 'Face to Face' which he founded in 2005.

