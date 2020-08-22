Singer SI Tutul tests positive for COVID-19

Popular singer-composer SI Tutul has tested positive for COVID-19, reports UNB.

From his official Facebook page, Tutul posted on Friday that he took the test three days ago. The test result came out positive, and he is in isolation at his own residence.

"I don't know if I will pass this test from the Almighty. I am very much indebted to every one of you. Please pray for me, and pardon my mistakes. Every time, I pray for everyone in my prayers. Please stay safe and stay well. May the Almighty pardon us and keep us safe," Tutul wrote from his official page on Friday.