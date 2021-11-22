Netflix renews ‘Arcane’ for season 2

Arcane, animated by Fortiche Productions, follows the origins of popular League champions sisters Jinx and Vi as they seek to reunite. Overcoming the world of Arcane is a dark power that brings on violence and chaos, and threatens to keep the sisters apart.

Co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee said, “We’re beyond happy about the positive response to Arcane’s first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second installment.”

Ahead of the series’ premiere, Linke spoke to Deadline about how the Netflix show serves as a “love letter” to the League community, from Rioters to players.