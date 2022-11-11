Vir Das’ show cancelled in Bengaluru amid protest by right-wing group

Das also took to Instagram and informed his fans that the show was pushed due to “unavoidable circumstances.”

“Hey folks. Due to unavoidable circumstances we are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon. Sorry for the inconvenience,” a note on Das’ Instagram account read.

He also informed that ticket prices will be refunded.

“See you soon Bengaluru. BMS will issue refunds and you will have the option to transfer them to the new date,” Das added.

The show was supposed to take place at 5.30 pm at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall in Malleswaram.