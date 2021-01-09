Nicki Minaj to pay Tracy Chapman $450,000 to settle copyright row

Minaj wrote "Sorry" with fellow rapper Nas while recording her fourth album "Queen" in 2018. It is based on a sample of the dancehall track "Sorry" by Jamaican artiste Shelly Thunder, which in turn was based on "Baby, can I hold you tonight".

Minaj and her record label asked for permission to use Chapman's composition, but the singer repeatedly refused.

The singer's lawyer said she has a blanket policy against granting such permission. Minaj was also said to have been informed that Chapman was on an unofficial "do not sample" list.

In an earlier judgement, US district judge Virginia A Phillips said that Minaj's experimentation with Chapman's song in the studio constituted "fair use".