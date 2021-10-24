‘Nonajoler Kabbo’ to hit theatres in Bangladesh on November 26

‘Nonajoler Kabbo’, a much acclaimed film by young writer-director Rezwan Shahriar Sumit which received several awards at international film festivals last year, will have its theatrical release in Bangladesh on 26 November, reports UNB.

The date for the theatrical release of the film was revealed at a press conference on Saturday noon at the Dhaka Club in the capital, joined by the cast and crew members of the film.

Actors including Titas Zia, Fazlur Rahman Babu, and Tasnova Tamanna joined the press conference alongside director-producer Sumit, noted film director Amitabh Reza, Star Cineplex chairman Mahboob Rahman Ruhel and the music director for the film Arnob.