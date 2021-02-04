'Online streaming platforms have widened our audience base'

Chanchal Chowdhury is working in a number of films at present. He has signed up in Bangladesh’s first ever web movie series 'Munshigiri'. The censor board has approved 'Paap Punya 'which he worked in. he is now in Mumbai, shooting for the biopic 'Bangabandhu'. In an interview with Prothom Alo one Wednesday, the actor spoke from Mumbai about his experience
How do you feel being a part of history?
This feeling cannot be expressed with words. This work combines ideals, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, liberation and Bangladesh. We all admire Bangabandhu who does not belonged to individual country or a group. He is a global icon. Through the biopic we can uphold the character once again in the global arena. Of course, depicting the full life and works of such personality through a biopic is impossible.
Tell us something about the director, Shyam Benegal.
He is one of the greatest filmmakers in India. The film industry of India is massive and well-organised. The crew is highly professional. Everybody tries to do their best, whether a costume manager or a makeup artist. I feel comfortable working with the big team.
Even at his age, Shyam Benegal can keep pace with the youngsters. He can bring out the minute details. I don’t feel nervous working with him. He appreciates good performance. He is incomparable.
You will appear as a detective in Bangladesh's first web series movie, 'Munshigiri'. For the first time, Charki is making the local thriller. What are your expectations for this film?
We have always wanted to tell our story. We want the characters we portray to tell our own story. We cannot achieve much by copying others. OTT platforms promote creative work.
The viewers of the 'Taqdeer' web series accepted it as a story of Bangladesh. I feel good working with Charki and the ongoing project.
You received accolades for your acting in 'Taqdeer'. Along with television and cinema, you have captured the OTT platform too. Does that make you happy
Previously, all work was done with the local audience in mind. But now, online streaming platforms have widened our audience base.
There are many limitations in our local media industry. Our work environment is not very professional. We get low budgets and often the system doesn’t work properly. Despite these, I feel very happy when a work is appreciated by many.
How could you plan for the new projects?
That is a big challenge. I need to find the best suitable project for me. To do this, I start a new project after a 6 or 12-month of interval.
For example, I didn’t work for three months after 'Aynabaji' because I needed to come out of that character to be ready for the next project. That’s why I do very limited and selected work.
This interview appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Sadiqur Rahman