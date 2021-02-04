'Online streaming platforms have widened our audience base'

He is one of the greatest filmmakers in India. The film industry of India is massive and well-organised. The crew is highly professional. Everybody tries to do their best, whether a costume manager or a makeup artist. I feel comfortable working with the big team.

Even at his age, Shyam Benegal can keep pace with the youngsters. He can bring out the minute details. I don’t feel nervous working with him. He appreciates good performance. He is incomparable.