OTT doesn’t need censorship but regulation: Maanvi Gagroo

Actress Maanvi Gagroo says her opinion on OTT censorship has changed over the years. While she was wholly against the idea till a while back, she now feels some sort of a regulation is necessary, though it need not be censorship.

“Earlier I was against censorship and I thought there should be self-censorship. If I am an adult and I am 18-plus, I should be able to watch whatever I want. OTT is not like television that you switch it on and whatever comes on, you will have to watch it. There are many steps of filtration in OTT -- like downloading, subscribing and choosing content,” Maanvi tells IANS.

However, something did change her mind subsequently.

“Now I feel when anything becomes popular and the numbers start increasing, you have to bring some sort of regulation so that nothing is exploited. Regulation does not necessarily mean censorship. Regulation means you keep an eye on certification,” the actress says.