Sunerah makes a comeback with 'Shuklapakkha'

“My interest for 'Shuklapakkha' grew while I was reading the script. Vicky Zahed’s thriller means something else. And, I really like his direction. Besides, my co-stars have also done justice to their roles,” Sunerah said.

Responding to a question, Sunerah said that the real challenge for her was to appear in multiple looks.

“We had to shoot in a jungle for a scene. I was bitten by insect all over my body during the shoot. I had to constantly fight with myself to keep working for the web film, which was highly rewarding,” she said.

Other well-known actors, including Faruk Ahmed, Sharif Siraj and Abdullah Sentu, also starred in the web film.