Sunerah makes a comeback with 'Shuklapakkha'

“While selecting a story, I pay attention to the role that I’ll be playing. I try to understand the acting scope a role will provide me. 'Shuklapakkha' is such a film that has been made with utmost care. Now it’s up to the audience to judge the film,” Sunerah said.
The film starts with three girls going missing from a university. Monju thinks that Laboni too might be abducted, but isn’t sure whether he’ll be able to save her or not. 'Shuklapakkha' revolves around Monju’s efforts to save Laboni.
“My interest for 'Shuklapakkha' grew while I was reading the script. Vicky Zahed’s thriller means something else. And, I really like his direction. Besides, my co-stars have also done justice to their roles,” Sunerah said.
Responding to a question, Sunerah said that the real challenge for her was to appear in multiple looks.
“We had to shoot in a jungle for a scene. I was bitten by insect all over my body during the shoot. I had to constantly fight with myself to keep working for the web film, which was highly rewarding,” she said.
Other well-known actors, including Faruk Ahmed, Sharif Siraj and Abdullah Sentu, also starred in the web film.