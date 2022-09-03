New 'Lord of the Rings' prequel series praised as a 'masterpiece'

The long-awaited ‘The Lord of the Rings’ prequel ‘The Rings of Power’, received widespread praise from television critics, with most reviews applauding the plot, visuals and cinematography of the first two episodes.

The show is based on appendices in JRR Tolkien's original ‘The Lord of the Rings’ novels and is set thousands of years before the events of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ novels and films.

Exploring Middle-earth's Second Age, the series from Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O Prime Video uncovers the story behind the forging of the rings and tells of an alliance formed between elves and men to fight an ancient evil.