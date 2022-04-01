Netflix developing interactive romantic comedy ‘Choose Love’

The world of love in 2022 involves swiping, picking, and general interactivity, and now, Netflix viewers will soon be able to make romantic decisions for characters in one of the streamer’s movies.

Expanding its interactive content offerings, Netflix has ordered a new interactive romantic comedy film titled ‘Choose Love’, reported Variety. Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, Scott Michael Foster and Jordi Webber are starring in ‘Choose Love’, the streaming giant’s first rom-com to receive the interactive treatment.

Stuart McDonald is directing the feature that is being produced by Robyn Snyder, Deborah Evans, Mel Turner and Axel Paton.