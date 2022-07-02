'Stranger Things 4' breaks Nielsen Streaming Record

Additionally, it has the highest two-week total of any streaming programme. Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' got 5.14 billion minutes of viewership for the week of 23-29 May, for a two-week total of 12.34 billion minutes.
No streaming show had ever before, as measured by Nielsen, clocked 6 billion minutes in a single week, much less 7 billion. Prior to 'Stranger Things', only Tiger King (twice) and Ozark in the spring of 2020 during pandemic lockdowns had surpassed 5 billion minutes.
Nielsen includes all seasons of a show when calculating its streaming rankings, although it's likely that the seven episodes of season four that debuted on 27 May accounted for the great majority of the 7.2 billion minutes, as reported by sources.
More than 75 per cent of the 5.14 billion minutes of the show during the week of 23-29 May, according to the rating service, were from season 4.