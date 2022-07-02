'Stranger Things 4' breaks Nielsen Streaming Record

One additional record for 'Stranger Things' is not all that surprising given the others it has previously broken at the start of its fourth season. But the Netflix series has now passed a significant milestone and breaks Nielsen Streaming Record.

According to Nielsen, 'Stranger Things' racked up 7.2 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of 30 May-5 June, the biggest weekly total for any streaming programme since weekly rankings were introduced almost two years ago, as per sources.