'Stranger Things' creators unveil plans for spinoff series and stage play

Other projects include a new stage play set within the world of 'Stranger Things' as well as a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub's 'The Talisman' and a live-action take of the anime show 'Death Note'.

The fifth project on the slate is an original series from 'Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' duo Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

All five projects, which are currently in the development stages, will be produced via the Duffers' newly launched Upside Down Pictures banner, which will be headed up by Hilary Leavitt. The Duffers inked a nine-figure overall deal with Netflix back in 2019.