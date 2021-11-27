Revered Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim dies aged 91

Before the show, Elliott and the cast took to the stage to join the audience in a standing ovation for the songwriter.

Outside the theatre, one attendee wrapped up against the cold of a New York November, Mike Morris, said: "It's the end of an era. This is a person who revolutionized American musical theater."

Another theater-goer, Austin Philemon, called Sondheim "a monumental figure in music theater history."

"He's going to be remembered for hundreds of years," he added.

Explaining what made the songwriter so good, director Elliott told AFP: "He never wrote a note, he never wrote a word, that didn't mean something psychologically.

"So all his meaning is in the melody of the song, as well as in the lyrics of what they're actually singing. And that's why he's like Shakespeare, because you can follow the rhythm or you can hear it and you feel instinctively he's telling you something about the character."