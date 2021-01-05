Road crash ends actress Asha Chowdhury’s life, dreams

Asha had been playing various roles in television dramas for several years, though she never had the opportunity to be the lead. She dreamt of playing a lead character in drama and taking up acting as her full time profession. But dreams of the young actress were ended along with her life as a truck killed her on Monday night.
The truck hit the motorbike she was riding at the capital’s Technical intersection. She fell onto the road and sustained severe injuries on the head. She was rushed to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.
Sources said, the actress was returning from Board Bazar area on the last night, where work on their house is underway. She was set to return to their Rupnagar Housing residence then. But she never made it.
Her father Abul Kalam can’t bear the tragic loss of his beloved daughter. He couldn’t talk over phone. The body was kept at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital morgue. Director Roman Runi talked to Prothom Alo from the hospital.
On 2 January, Asha last starred in the drama ‘The Revenge’, directed by Roman. He said, “The accident took place at the Technical intersection around 1.30am on Tuesday. Asha fell off 20 feet away from the spot after a truck hit from behind. Darussalam police immediately took her to the Suhrawardy Hospital where on-duty doctors said she died on the spot.”
Asha began acting four years ago. She wanted to take acting as profession. She was enlisted as an artiste in BTV. During an interview, Asha said she wants to be a professional actor, not a heroine. Actress Subarna Mustafa was her only inspiration. She had groomed herself in that way since childhood.
Two days before she died, the actress got a role of a lead character for the first time in her life. Salauddin Lablu and Anisur Rahman Milon were her co-actors.
Director of the drama, Roman Runi said Asha dreamt of playing a lead character. He gave her the opportunity because of her acting skills. When he gave the actress the story and told her she is the lead actor, Asha practiced nonstop for a week to present the character perfectly. She sat with Salauddin Lablu and Anisur Rahman Milon to work on the story. Runi said, “After shooting each scene, Asha asked everyone how good she did, if she was not satisfied she wanted to do it again. She was very sincere in her work. She had a dream about films but she died too soon.”
Asha Chowdhury was from Pabna and was the elder among her four sisters. She was studying law in the seventh semester at Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) in Dhaka.
According to the family sources, the body has been kept at the morgue till filling the report. Later, it will be taken to the Rupnagar residence.
Recently Asha entered the silver screen. She acted in film ‘Baba Meye’. Several TV dramas and telefilms starring Asha are awaiting release. Before that, Asha starred alongside Zahid Hasan in the drama “Old is Gold”, directed by Joy Sarkar.