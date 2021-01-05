Road crash ends actress Asha Chowdhury’s life, dreams

Asha had been playing various roles in television dramas for several years, though she never had the opportunity to be the lead. She dreamt of playing a lead character in drama and taking up acting as her full time profession. But dreams of the young actress were ended along with her life as a truck killed her on Monday night.

The truck hit the motorbike she was riding at the capital’s Technical intersection. She fell onto the road and sustained severe injuries on the head. She was rushed to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Sources said, the actress was returning from Board Bazar area on the last night, where work on their house is underway. She was set to return to their Rupnagar Housing residence then. But she never made it.