SC to hear anticipatory bail plea in Tandav row on Thursday

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear the plea of Amazon Prime Video’s India head Aparna Purohit against the Allahabad High Court order declining to entertain her anticipatory bail in connection with the FIRs lodged against her over web series ‘Tandav’.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R. Subhash Reddy, was scheduled to hear Purohit’s petition on Wednesday, but it got up at lunch.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Purohit, submitted it as a very important matter and the court should consider it as early as possible.

The bench replied it will take up the matter tomorrow.

In January, the top court refused to grant interim protection to Tandav crew from any coercive action and had asked them to move the concerned courts to seek bail in the matter.