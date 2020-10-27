Soumitra Chatterjee put on ventilator

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been put on ventilation as his condition worsened further on Monday, said physicians of a Kolkata hospital.

Physicians said his kidneys started malfunctioning, reports news agency UNB quoting Indian news outlet The Hindustan Times.

The octogenarian actor was hospitalised since being infected with COVID-19 on 6 October.

“His health has deteriorated. We have given him ventilation support. The gastrointestinal bleeding, though we managed to stop it, has had some repercussions on the rest of the body. His platelet count was pretty low. The bleeding, the medication and dehydration have taken a toll on his kidney functions, as a result of which his urea creatinine levels have gone up while his urine output is not satisfactory,” Arindam Kar, who is leading a team of physicians treating the thespian, told media persons late Monday night.