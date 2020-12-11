‘Start-up’: Starting up and growing up

In reality, there’s no such thing as Sandbox that can guarantee your security and set up a favorable environment. Start-ups have to prove their abilities and persuade people all the time because many people think start-ups are young and inexperienced. A successful startup is one where people are happy with your product. Founders that start out by trying to solve a specific problem will determine whether they are successful or not by the number of people who use their product and are happy with the way it is working.

Starting a business is a lot harder than most people think. Rarely is a business so in tune with its niche that it can float along with minimal effort. It seems that most businesses are destined for failure. But there are key points to not becoming one of the 20% that fails right off the bat.Approximately 11 out of 12 businesses fail. That's a high number indicating that many things need to go right for a business to succeed. Fortunately, you can be one of the 20% that succeed in the first year. To do this, you need to follow the tips outlined above, and, most importantly, you have to test your idea, do your homework, and make sure it will work before you jump in with both feet.

As an example, when taxis first hit the streets, rickshaw pullers protested like many are doing now. If we prioritized their livelihood over innovation, we'd have rickshaws instead of taxis now. Forget cellphones. We'd still be using that old phones with telephone operators. Is that the world you want? No, right? And that’s why we should support some startups. Otherwise, we can’t make the world much more better place for the next generation.

Overall, Start-Up is a fantastic series about the tech entrepreneur ecosystem with great individual moments. While there is some typical K-Drama tropes, it also tackles themes about family and business ethics wonderfully. You can stream ‘Start-Up’ in Netflix and apps like Viki, Kocowa and Tubi.

Rumaiysa M Rahman is a 9th grader at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Dhaka