Streamers and superheroes battle for pandemic-era Emmy nods

Television shows binge-watched -- and even filmed -- during the coronavirus pandemic will vie for coveted Emmy nominations Tuesday, with Netflix's "The Crown" tipped to reign over a unique year for the small screen.

Like the rest of us, the Television Academy's 25,000 voters spent several months stuck at home, leaving them ample time to sift through a stripped-down selection of series from their sofas.

Nominees for TV's equivalent of the Oscars will be announced in a live-streamed ceremony starting at 1530 GMT, after which final-round voting begins for the 73rd Emmy Awards, set for 19 September.

Here are five things to look out for as the nominations are unveiled: