Taylor Swift's new theme song 'Carolina' released

Taylor Swift's new song 'Carolina' for 'Where the Crawdads Sing' film has officially been released recently. Taylor took to his Instagram handle to announce the release.

She captioned the post and wrote, "About a year and half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively and literally. The juxtaposition of her loneliness and independence. Her longing and her stillness. Her curiosity and fear, all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness... and the world's betrayal of it. I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then @aarondessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment in time when this story takes place. I made a wish that one day you would hear it. 'Carolina' is out now"