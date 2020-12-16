The Ten Dollar Bill Man

In New York, Hamilton started to prepare himself for college. There he also acquainted with some fellow revolutionaries - John Laurens, Marquis De Lafayette, Hercules Mulligan and Aaron Burr. Hamilton eventually enrolled in King’s College (now known as Columbia), but ultimately had to withdraw and join a local militia to fight in the American Revolution against the British.

During the American revolutionary war, Hamilton was Washington’s secretary. Even though he had the best job at the war, which was writing, doing correspondences for Washington( which is what he was good at), Hamilton wanted to have his command. He wanted to fight because he knew he didn’t have money, he didn’t have a family and the only way he could rise in the society is by gaining military glory.

At last, Washington gave Hamilton his command after he realised that he needed Hamilton’s help in cutting off the British navy at Yorktown. After several days, the Continental Army emerged victorious and the British surrendered after one last major battle of the war.

Both Hamilton and his long time friend and foe, Burr, returned to New York to finish their studies and pursue careers as lawyers. Burr started to envy Hamilton’s unyielding work ethic and became irritated by Hamilton’s growing success. The newly elected President Washington appointed Hamilton for the job of treasury secretary.

In 1789, Thomas Jefferson returned to US and Madison asked for his help to stop Hamilton’s financial plans. Hamilton discussed his plans with Jefferson and Madison over dinner and came to a compromise. Meanwhile, Burr switched parties and defeated Eliza Hamilton’s father, Philip Schuyler in a race for Schuyler’s seat in the senate. Hamilton then concurred that Burr held no loyalties and would stop at nothing to gain influence.

After a cabinet meeting, Burr, Jefferson and Madison shared their envy of Washington’s perennial support of Hamilton’s policies.

After Washington stepped down and Adams took the presidency, Hamilton was terminated. Hamilton tarnished his reputation and threw away his chances of becoming a president by admitting his affair with Maria Reynolds.