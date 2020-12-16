The Ten Dollar Bill Man

When I first decided to write about the famous Broadway show Hamilton, I was scared. And clueless. Because it is impossible to write about something so beautiful. You will not understand how brilliant the play is until and unless you watch it yourself. The actors, the set, the production, everything was amazing, spectacular, you name it!
The play is about one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton. But it is so much more than that. It is a play about the American Revolution and it is a play about change.
Born out of wedlock in West Indies, Alexander Hamilton’s early life was tumultuous, to say the least. Abandoned by his father at a very early age and left alone in this world when his mother died, he made his way through the American colonies at the age of nineteen.
In New York, Hamilton started to prepare himself for college. There he also acquainted with some fellow revolutionaries - John Laurens, Marquis De Lafayette, Hercules Mulligan and Aaron Burr. Hamilton eventually enrolled in King’s College (now known as Columbia), but ultimately had to withdraw and join a local militia to fight in the American Revolution against the British.
During the American revolutionary war, Hamilton was Washington’s secretary. Even though he had the best job at the war, which was writing, doing correspondences for Washington( which is what he was good at), Hamilton wanted to have his command. He wanted to fight because he knew he didn’t have money, he didn’t have a family and the only way he could rise in the society is by gaining military glory.
At last, Washington gave Hamilton his command after he realised that he needed Hamilton’s help in cutting off the British navy at Yorktown. After several days, the Continental Army emerged victorious and the British surrendered after one last major battle of the war.
Both Hamilton and his long time friend and foe, Burr, returned to New York to finish their studies and pursue careers as lawyers. Burr started to envy Hamilton’s unyielding work ethic and became irritated by Hamilton’s growing success. The newly elected President Washington appointed Hamilton for the job of treasury secretary.
In 1789, Thomas Jefferson returned to US and Madison asked for his help to stop Hamilton’s financial plans. Hamilton discussed his plans with Jefferson and Madison over dinner and came to a compromise. Meanwhile, Burr switched parties and defeated Eliza Hamilton’s father, Philip Schuyler in a race for Schuyler’s seat in the senate. Hamilton then concurred that Burr held no loyalties and would stop at nothing to gain influence.
After a cabinet meeting, Burr, Jefferson and Madison shared their envy of Washington’s perennial support of Hamilton’s policies.
After Washington stepped down and Adams took the presidency, Hamilton was terminated. Hamilton tarnished his reputation and threw away his chances of becoming a president by admitting his affair with Maria Reynolds.
Shortly afterwards, Burr and Hamilton had a fallout over a political issue and challenged each other for a duel. The latter died and Burr lamented that he would always be remembered as the villain of history, the man who killed Alexander Hamilton.
The Hamilton cast and crew
One of the first things that caught my eye whilst watching Hamilton was the diversity of the cast. Instead of making the play “historically accurate”, Lin-Manual Mirinda made a very diverse cast of talented actors. This show portrayed the founding father’s life in a very creative way, making everyone fall in love with the characters. I felt the air knocked out of my chest when I saw the first scene of the play. Before watching this, I never knew how talented a person could be. This play proved Lin-Manuel Miranda’s wit. He has opened an entirely new avenue of pop culture. This man is a genius.
Watching Hamilton has been an amazing experience for me. This show was truly brilliant and I have to thank The American Center for giving me this opportunity.
*Adrita Kibria is a student of Playpen School, Dhaka.