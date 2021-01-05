Turkey’s social divides laid bare in Netflix hit

One is a headscarf-wearing cleaning lady from the poor suburbs of Istanbul, the other a jet-setting psychiatrist who breaks glass ceilings and harbours suspicions about conservative Islam.

Together, the two women make for a compelling story in a hit Netflix series that has pushed boundaries and won plaudits for its unflinching portrayal of Turkey’s deep social divides.

The psychological thriller “Ethos” (“Bir Baskadir”) is Turkey’s latest slick streaming export, adding to an expanding list of local productions to make it big abroad.

But director Berkun Oya’s eight-part series goes where no previous Turkish TV drama has dared, feeding a national conversation that was once confined to bohemian art houses screening intellectual films.

“The series managed to find a balance between a popular work and a thoughtful film,” said Dogan Gurpinar, a historian at Istanbul Technical University.

Released on 12 November, the series stars Oyku Karayel, who plays Meryem, a cleaner who never went to high school and turns to her neighbourhood “hodja”, or religious cleric, in times of trouble.

Suddenly, she crosses paths with the high-flying therapist Peri, played by Defne Kayalar, who is not only secular but also profoundly unhappy about Turkey’s social course.