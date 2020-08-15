TV stars on freedom in the time of lockdown and social distancing

Actress Divyanka Tripathi, who played Chef Nitya in "Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala", wants to travel freely and added that the definition of freedom has changed as everyone is under house arrest.

"The definition of freedom has definitely changed, especially, this year, as all of us are confined to our homes, trying to be safe and utterly careful. We don't have the freedom that we used to enjoy earlier in terms of travelling carefree, working at our will and in general being the way we want," she said.

"On the other hand, it has also changed us positively. We are becoming independent in terms of handling our own chores. Before this, mostly all Indians were dependent on their house-helps but now we are learning how to manage between our work and household activities. Now we value everything that we took for granted in the past. I would like to be free of travel restrictions this year. Travelling to new destinations or to our parents' houses (in Bhopal and Chandigarh) comforts my soul. Need to do that soon to maintain my sanity," she added.

Actress Asha Negi, who played Gauravi in "Baarish", talked about the importance of women's safety and the need for women to have the liberty of choosing what is good for them.

"I think that people these days, are no longer afraid of voicing their opinions of what they truly think and believe in. No one is afraid of anything, anymore, about expressing their thoughts. Society has become far more liberal, as people are vocal about their beliefs and speaking about it freely and openly. As far as freedom is concerned, the women for this country need to feel safe at all times. Many of us still don't have the choice to wear what we want to or pursue our dreams. We are in 2020, and we definitely need freedom from these issues," she pointed out.